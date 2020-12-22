EU's Barnier tells member states latest UK fish offer "unacceptable"

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier adjusts his glasses ahead of a meeting of the Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER) in Brussels, Belgium December 22, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told the 27 national envoys to Brussels on Tuesday that fisheries remained a stumbling bloc in talks with the UK on a post-Brexit trade deal, an EU diplomatic source said.

Barnier said the latest offer on sharing out fish catches from 2021 was “totally unacceptable”, said the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity after the closed-door update on the talks.