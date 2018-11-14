Brexit
November 14, 2018 / 7:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU's Barnier to speak at 2000 GMT on Brexit

1 Min Read

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will brief reporters on the draft agreement endorsed by the British government on Wednesday at 2000 GMT in Brussels, the European Commission said.

EU diplomats expect the draft to be published once Barnier has spoken in Brussels. His remarks come after British Prime Minister Theresa May said her government had collectively agreed to the deal with the European Union after a five-hour meeting.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Angus MacSwan

