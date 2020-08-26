Barnier says he could meet Britain's Brexit negotiator next week

FILE PHOTO: EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a news conference after a meeting with Britain's chief negotiator David Frost in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, on Wednesday said he might meet his British counterpart in person next week for further negotiations.

Barnier told Reuters on the sidelines of an employers’ conference in Paris that he had no plans to meet David Frost this week, before adding: “But perhaps next week if conditions allow.”

Negotiations between Britain and the EU over post-Brexit ties made scant progress last week, with both sides blaming the other for the stalemate.