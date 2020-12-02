EU's Barnier says upcoming UK legislation could push Brexit talks into crisis - RTE

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier wearing a face mask arrives for Brexit talks in London, Britain, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier told ambassadors that Brexit talks would be thrust into crisis if UK legislation expected next week includes clauses that would breach the existing withdrawal agreement, RTE reported on Wednesday.

“The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has told EU ambassadors that if the UK Finance Bill, expected next week, contains clauses that breach international law [ie, that breach the NI Protocol] then the Brexit talks will be ‘in crisis’ and there will be a breakdown in trust,” RTE’s Europe Editor Tony Connelly said on Twitter, citing two unnamed sources.