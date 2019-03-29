EU's Barnier: approval of Brexit deal today to secure 22 May exit

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain would secure a new Brexit date of May 22 if its parliament approves the EU divorce deal on Friday, the bloc’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday.

“Important vote today in House of Commons. As a reminder, approval of Withdrawal Agreement by 29 March will secure extension to 22 May,” Michel Barnier said on Twitter.

Should Britain fail to ratify the stalled deal this week, the EU thinks it would either crash out from the bloc shortly after Apr.12, or be forced to ask Brussels for another delay of the Brexit date, this time a long one.