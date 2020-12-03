Barnier due to update EU envoys on Brexit on Friday - sources

FILE PHOTO: EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, wearing a protective mask, arrives for Brexit talks in London, Britain December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is due to update 27 national envoys to the bloc’s hub Brussels on the latest in talks with the UK on Friday afternoon, three diplomatic sources said.

The briefing was tentatively scheduled for 1500 or 1600 GMT, the sources said, though they did not know if that would be to announce a deal with the UK or conclude that gaps were still there and negotiations would need to go on.