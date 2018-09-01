FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2018 / 4:34 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

EU-Britain customs union deal would prevent disruption - Barnier

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Companies will face disruption to their supply chains if Britain leaves the European Union without securing continued access to the bloc’s single market or a customs union, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told a German newspaper.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier attends a media briefing with Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, Dominic Raab, after a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“Should the British government decide in favour of a customs union with us, which is still possible, things would be much easier,” he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper in an interview to be published on Sunday.

“In any case I advise industry to make their supply chains Brexit-proof,” he said. Asked about a possible extension of the negotiations beyond an informal October deadline, Barnier said: “We don’t need more time. What we need are political decisions.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by Andrew Roche

