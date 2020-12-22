Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

EU is giving a "final push" to reach Brexit deal - Barnier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier addresses the media as he leaves EU Commission after Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is giving a “final push” to reach a potential deal on future trading ties between the bloc and Britain, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

“We are really in a crucial moment. We are giving it a final push,” he told reporters before a meeting to brief EU ambassadors in Brussels.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Bart Biesemans, writing by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Marine Strauss

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up