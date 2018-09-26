FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
September 26, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU negotiator seeks orderly Brexit, new partnership respecting UK sovereignty

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that he was working for a Brexit deal and a future cooperation model with Britain that would respect the UK’s sovereignty.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends an EU's General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Barnier said after meeting the head of the European Economic and Social Committee, which represents trade unions and employers: “We are working for an orderly Brexit and a new partnership that respects the UK’s sovereignty, as well as the founding principles of the EU, such as the integrity of the single market.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.