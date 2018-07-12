EU to analyse UK Brexit plan - Barnier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the European Union would review the British government’s latest proposal on Thursday for trading arrangements after the country leaves the bloc.

FILE PHOTO: EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

“We will now analyse the #Brexit White Paper (with) Member States & EP, in light of #EUCO guidelines,” he tweeted, referring to the European Parliament and his own negotiating mandate from the European Council of EU national leaders.

“EU offer = ambitious FTA + effective cooperation on wide range of issues, including a strong security partnership,” he added, referring to a free trade agreement which the EU has proposed negotiating with London.

“Looking forward to negotiations with the #UK next week,” he concluded. Negotiators from both sides are due to hold their latest round of talks in Brussels next week.