FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
July 12, 2018 / 12:41 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

EU to analyse UK Brexit plan - Barnier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the European Union would review the British government’s latest proposal on Thursday for trading arrangements after the country leaves the bloc.

FILE PHOTO: EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

“We will now analyse the #Brexit White Paper (with) Member States & EP, in light of #EUCO guidelines,” he tweeted, referring to the European Parliament and his own negotiating mandate from the European Council of EU national leaders.

“EU offer = ambitious FTA + effective cooperation on wide range of issues, including a strong security partnership,” he added, referring to a free trade agreement which the EU has proposed negotiating with London.

“Looking forward to negotiations with the #UK next week,” he concluded. Negotiators from both sides are due to hold their latest round of talks in Brussels next week.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.