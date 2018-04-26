EU's Barnier downplays bespoke Brexit deal for British financial sector

SOFIA (Reuters) - The EU’s chief negotiator on Brexit said on Thursday the bloc’s existing system of market access for foreign financial firms can work well for Britain after it leaves the European Union.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks to the media during his visit to the "European Union" subway station in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

This would reduce the chances that Britain’s financial sector will get a bespoke deal, as London is hoping to do.

“Why would the equivalence system, which works well for the U.S. industry, not work for the City?,” Michel Barnier told a financial conference in Sofia, the Bulgarian capital.

The so-called equivalence system works on the basis of Brussels granting access to the EU for banks, insurers and asset managers from outside the bloc if the bloc deems their home rules to be similar enough.

Barnier said that EU’s financial stability could not be guaranteed if foreign financial firms operated freely inside the EU’s market.

The bloc’s objectives of financial stability and investor protection could not be achieved “if financial institutions could operate in the EU, or serve clients in the EU, based on an authorization by the supervisors of a third country, subject to the rules, supervision and enforcement mechanisms of this third country alone,” Barnier said.