EU's Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings stability

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds the pages of Brexit trade deal as he attends a meeting of the Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER) in Brussels, Belgium December 25, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies.

“We’ve delivered an orderly Brexit,” Barnier told Franceinfo radio. The last-gasp deal clinched a week before the year-end deadline brought “a little stability,” he added.

Barnier said there were still some elements to define in the EU’s future relationship with Britain, including on foreign policy cooperation.