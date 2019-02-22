EU's Barnier says cannot rule out that Brexit gets postponed

FILE PHOTO: EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier walks at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that he cannot rule out the possibility that Britain’s EU withdrawal is pushed back.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, but Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking further concessions on her Brexit deal in hope of winning the support of a deeply divided British Parliament.

“I cannot exclude (a postponement), but it’s not up to me to decide, it’s up to European leaders but they will ask the British what for,” Barnier said on Europe 1 radio.

“We don’t need much more time, what we need now is decisions,” he added.