EU's Barnier says negotiating new deal more important than Brexit divorce

WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Friday that the stalled divorce agreement was “the best compromise” for both sides and that crucial for London was focusing on agreeing a new relationship with the bloc.

“Today, it’s the responsibility of ever member of the UK parliament to tell us what they want for the future relationship of their country with the EU,” Barnier told a news conference in Warsaw ahead of another House of Commons vote on Brexit on Friday.

Barnier - after holding talks with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw - said the future trade negotiations were more important than agreeing divorce terms for Britain as they needed to produce a lasting cooperation.