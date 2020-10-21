EU's Barnier says trade deal with UK 'within reach'

FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is seen at a two days face-to-face EU summit , in Brussels, Belgium October 15, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that a new trade deal with Britain was “within reach” if both sides work hard to overcome the sticking points in the coming days.

“An agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to work constructively, compromise and working to make progress on the basis of legal texts and if we are able in the coming days to resolve the sticking points,” Michel Barnier said.

“Time is of essence... Along with our British counterparts, we must find solutions to the most difficult areas.”