EU's Barnier: 'serious' gaps persist after latest Brexit trade talks

FILE PHOTO: EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier wearing a protective mask arrives for the EU-Brexit talks in London, Britain September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU’s Brexit negotiator said on Friday afternoon the latest round of trade talks with Britain closed with “persistent serious divergences on matters of major importance” for the bloc.

Michel Barnier noted fresh progress on aviation safety and safeguards of fundamental rights but said there was none on personal data protection or carbon pricing.

In a statement, he also highlighted “persistent serious divergences on matters of major importance for the European Union”.

He said any new deal on economic ties with Britian must include level playing field guarantees of fair competition, including on state aid, “robust” mechanisms to solve disputes, including “effective remedies”, and an agreement on fisheries.