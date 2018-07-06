FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
July 6, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Still too many questions, few answers in Brexit talks - EU's Barnier

Gabriela Baczynska

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - There are still too many questions and too few answers in talks between the European Union and Britain over the country’s withdrawal from the bloc, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

Speaking at an event in Brussels, Barnier listed issues such as data protection, cooperation between police and judicial authorities and the governance of the withdrawal agreement as outstanding issues between the two parties.

“In the Brexit negotiations, there are still too many questions and too few answers,” Barnier said.

“We still have a long way to go and we do not have much time. The October Council is approaching rapidly,” he added.

On a backstop arrangement between Britain and Ireland to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland, Barnier said the situation should be “de-dramatised”

“Ultimately, these are only technical controls on goods, no more, no less,” Barnier said, adding he was awaiting Britain’s policy paper on its future relationship with the EU, which is due next week.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.