Up to UK to solve Brexit impasse - EU's Barnier

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier takes part in the EU Commission's weekly college meeting in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier ruled out doing more to help Britain reach a deal on an orderly withdrawal from the bloc, saying after British lawmakers rejected Brussels’ offer that the impasse could only be solved in Britain.

“The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line,” Barnier tweeted. “The impasse can only be solved in the UK. Our ‘no-deal’ preparations are now more important than ever before.”