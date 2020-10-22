"Very important" to be back at negotiating table, says EU's Barnier

FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier reports on last week's European summit during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday it was very important to be back at the negotiating table with Britain, hinting that time was running out by adding that “every day counts”.

Arriving in London for intensified trade talks, Barnier told Reuters: “I think it’s very important to be back at the table.”

“Every day counts,” he said, adding: “I think we have a huge common responsibility.”