FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London, Britain, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen on Brexit trade deal talks has finished and “sounds like it hasn’t changed much”, the BBC’s Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg tweeted on Monday.