BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Talks on Brexit on Monday have brought positive news, Luxembourg’s prime minister said ahead of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s meetings with EU officials later in the day in Brussels.

FILE PHOTO: Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern during the Eastern Partnership summit at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

“In the last few hours we have had rather positive news,” Xavier Bettel told reporters in Brussels. “There are I believe still open issues on the Irish question.”