PM Johnson moves to reassure his party over legislation

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street, London, Britain September 9, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris will tell lawmakers in his Conservative Party later on Friday that Britain is committed to implementing the divorce deal with the European Union but must create a “safety net” to protect Northern Ireland, his spokesman said.

Johnson’s decision to proceed with legislation that has plunged trade talks with the EU into crisis has prompted concern among some Conservatives, who fear that Britain’s reputation would be damaged if it is seen to break international law.

“The PM will be speaking to Conservative MPs (members of parliament) later on this afternoon about the (Internal Market)bill.,” the spokesman said.

“He will reiterate the UK’s commitment to implementing the Northern Ireland protocol and the joint committee process with the hope that an agreement remains possible within that framework.

“But he will also be setting out that as a responsible government we must provide a safety net which removes any ambiguity and ensures that the government can always deliver on its commitments to the people of Northern Ireland.”