UK's top legal advisers divided over move to override Brexit deal - Guardian

FILE PHOTO: Richard Keen, Advocate General for Scotland, arrives at the Supreme Court on the last day of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London, Britain December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - The British government's top legal advisers are divided over it's move to override the Brexit withdrawal deal, The Guardian newspaper reported bit.ly/32jLwm9 on Thursday, citing legal advice in a three–page letter marked "official – sensitive".

Scotland’s Advocate General Richard Keen advised that ministers would be breaching ministerial code if they defied international law, the report said.

Attorney General Suella Braverman and Solicitor General Michael Ellis argued ministerial code applies only to UK law, according to the report.