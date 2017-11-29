FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2017 / 1:25 PM / in 2 hours

Nothing agreed yet, says UK government responding to 'Brexit bill' reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday that nothing had been finalised in talks with the European Union on leaving the bloc, declining to comment on media reports it had reached a deal on the size of its Brexit divorce bill.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool/File Photo

“I have never commented on speculation, of which there is much. I‘m not going to start now,” Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said, when asked about the media reports.

“The talks are ongoing. The prime minister has been very clear that where we have obligations we will meet them. She equally has been very clear that the United Kingdom and the EU-27 need to take a step forward together, and she has been clear that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
