June 7, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

British lawmakers to discuss Brexit bill changes for two days next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British MPs will take two days next week to discuss amendments proposed by the upper house of parliament to the government bill ending UK membership of the European Union.

The Houses of Parliament are silhouetted against the morning sky in London, Britain December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Prime Minister Theresa May has to get the bill approved by both chambers of parliament well in advance of Britain’s exit on March 29, 2019, but the House of Lords, the unelected upper house, has demanded major changes to government proposals.

Andrea Leadsom, leader of the House of Commons, said the lower chamber will debate the amendments on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

