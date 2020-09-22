Former UK finance minister Javid says he will now back UK Internal Market Bill

FILE PHOTO: Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid speaks during a ministerial statement on the summer economic update, at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 8, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British finance minister Sajid Javid said he would now support legislation that breaks an international treaty with the European Union, saying government compromises had changed his mind about voting against it.

“The PM (Prime Minister) has spoken of the importance of going through legal procedures and I’m satisfied by the Govt’s assurances,” Javid said on Twitter. “I’ll be supporting Govt amendments and the Bill.”