March 21, 2018 / 3:32 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BMW says Brexit free trade deal not good enough to tackle customs issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - BMW’s special representative in Britain said a free trade deal after Brexit would not tackle many of the non-tariff issues affecting the car industry which relies on the unfettered movement of components and models across borders.

A logo of the German luxury carmaker BMW is seen during the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

“I am very, very concerned that there is a feeling that a free trade agreement is the answer to a lot of the problems,” Ian Robertson, who was previously the German carmaker’s sales chief, told a European parliament committee on Wednesday.

“There would be customs checks, there would be administration, there would be still delays at the border, there would be questions around local content, there would be questions around regulation.”

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

