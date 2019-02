FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay//File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England would have to provide stimulus for the economy if Britain left the European Union without a deal on the terms of its departure, junior business minister Richard Harrington said on Tuesday.

Harrington said that he did not believe there would ultimately be a no-deal Brexit as he expected that parliament would take control of the process and prevent it.