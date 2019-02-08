Bank of America appoints head of new EU unit in Brexit move

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of the Bank of America and Merrill Lynch is displayed at its office in Hong Kong March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has named Sanaz Zaimi as head of its new European Union broker-dealer unit BofA Securities Europe, the U.S. bank said on Friday, as it steps up Brexit preparations.

The bank began moving jobs to Paris from London this week, Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag told employees in a memo.

Shannon Lilly will relocate from the United States to Paris to serve as deputy CEO of the new unit, Bank of America said.