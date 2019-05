FILE PHOTO: White House national security adviser John Bolton takes questions about the political unrest in Venezuela, outside the White House in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to help out in any way he can on Britain’s exit from the European Union, his national security adviser John Bolton said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters during a trip to London, Bolton also said he did not accept that Brexit posed a security risk to Britain.