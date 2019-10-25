Betting odds indicate British election in 2020 - Ladbrokes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Betting odds indicate that British lawmakers will deny Prime Minister Boris Johnson a snap poll this year but that an election will eventually take place in 2020, Ladbrokes said on Friday.

“It’s looking like Boris Johnson will have to write a new letter to Santa Claus for his Christmas wishes this year,” Ladbrokes spokeswoman Jessica O’Reilly said.

Betting odds indicate a 33% probability of a British election this year, a 67% probability of an election in 2020 and a 4% probability of an election in 2021.