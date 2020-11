FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he delivers a statement on the current statistics, testing and lockdown measures during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, during a news conference at Downing Street in London, Britain November 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is confident it has made significant preparations for the end of its Brexit transition period, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday when asked about a critical report predicting trade disruption.

“We’re confident we’ve made significant preparations for the end of the (transition) period,” the spokesman told reporters.