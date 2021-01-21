Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
British to face ban on entering EU under German plan to shut borders - The Times

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Police officers check documents at the entrance to the Port of Dover, following the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

(Reuters) - European governments would be allowed to ban all UK residents from entering their countries and cut all passenger transport links with Britain under a German proposal to the European Union, the Times reported on Thursday.

EU member states are free to impose temporary bans on entry and on transporting passengers entering from non-EU countries with virus variant areas, the Times reported bit.ly/3iyBdkk, citing a draft proposal reviewed by the newspaper.

Separately, the EU is prepared to ease post-Brexit border friction if Britain drops its plan to create a "Singapore on the Thames", Times reported bit.ly/3iEbCH2 citing diplomatic sources.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

