UK publishes updated post-Brexit border operating model

FILE PHOTO: Lorries are seen parked on the southbound M20 motorway, as part of Operation Stack, as they wait to be allowed to proceed to the Port of Dover, southern Britain, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday published updated guidance for businesses and passengers crossing the border after the Brexit transition period ends this year.

“Hauliers will need a Kent Access Permit to proceed to the border,” the government said. “Confirms EU, EEA and Swiss national ID cards will not be acceptable for travel to the UK, including for drivers, from October 2021.”

