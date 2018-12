European Union Chief Negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier accompanied by a delegation of Irish ministers visits the Armagh and County Louth border between Northern Ireland and Ireland May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government has revised its worst-case Brexit scenario estimates for chaos at the country’s borders, which it now expects to last for six months rather than six weeks, the political editor of The Sun newspaper said.

The government was due to send the revised estimates to “stakeholders” on Friday, Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.