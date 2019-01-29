Most pro-Brexit ERG Conservative lawmakers likely to support Brady amendment

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a debate on her Brexit 'plan B' in Parliament, in London, Britain, January 29, 2019. UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Most members of a pro-Brexit faction of UK Conservative lawmakers are likely to back a proposal for the so-called Irish backstop to be replaced with other arrangements to avoid a hard border in Ireland, one member, who declined to be named, said.

Prime Minister Theresa May has asked her Conservatives lawmakers to support the proposal, or amendment, when parliament votes on it on Tuesday evening, to show the European Union there is popular support in parliament for her attempt to renegotiate the deal.