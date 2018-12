Graham Brady, Chairman of the Conservative Party 1922 Committee, speaks on the telephone after announcing that the Conservative Party will hold a vote of no confidence in the prime minister, in Westminster London, Britain, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The result of a no confidence vote in British Prime Minister Theresa May will be announced at around 2100 GMT on Wednesday, Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative committee which will run the vote said.

May has vowed to fight for her job after Conservative lawmakers triggered a challenge to her leadership. A secret ballot of her Conservative lawmakers will be held between 1800 and 2000 GMT.