Statement on vote of confidence in British Prime Minister May

LONDON (Reuters) - Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative Party’s 1922 committee, released the following statement on Wednesday:

“The threshold of 15 percent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 on Wednesday 12th December in committee room 14 of the House of Commons. The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made a soon as possible in the evening.

“Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.

“I will be available to answer questions about this process on Abingdon Green from 0800 hrs.”