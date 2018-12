Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, arrives at Downing Street after appearing on the BBC's 'Today' radio programme, in central London, Britain December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement to the House of Commons at 1530 GMT on Britain’s exit from the European Union, Labour Party members of parliament responsible for party discipline said on Monday.

“The Prime Minister will be making an oral statement today at 330pm titled ‘Exiting the European Union,’” the Labour Whips said on Twitter.