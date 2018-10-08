FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 12:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brexiteers set limit for PM May's trade deal with EU - The Times

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brexiteers warned UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday night that she could keep Britain within European Union customs arrangements only until 2022, The Times reported on Monday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers her keynote address on the final day of at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

May hopes to unlock talks that have become stuck over the so-called Irish backstop, The Times reported. bit.ly/2E6yvlB

The newspaper added that leading Conservative Leave figures said they were prepared to give May room for manoeuvre but that any extension could run only until the next election in 2022.

Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

