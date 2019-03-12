Conservative eurosceptics told May to delay Brexit vote - MP

LONDON (Reuters) - Eurosceptic members of parliament in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party made the case to her to delay Tuesday’s vote on her revised Brexit deal, Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen said.

Bridgen said some former doubters of the deal would now support it after May won last-minute assurances from the European Union late on Monday night, but many would wait and see whether Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party backed it.