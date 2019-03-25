May has lost confidence of cabinet and party - lawmaker

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May walks at Downing Street, as she faces a vote on Brexit, in London, Britain March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has lost the confidence of her senior ministers, lawmakers and party members, and should step down, said Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative lawmaker who supports a hard Brexit.

“I hope that the cabinet will tell the prime minister that the game is up,” Bridgen told broadcaster Sky News.

“I think the prime minister does not have the confidence of the parliamentary party. She clearly doesn’t have the confidence of the cabinet and she certainly doesn’t have the confidence of our members out there in the country,” he added.

Bridgen said he wanted to see new national elections to elect lawmakers who would be more supportive of Brexit, but said he would not support any opposition Labour Party efforts to bring down the government.