LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must focus on moving forward with Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to leave the European Union, housing minister James Brokenshire said on Sunday, after her proposals were criticised by her former foreign minister.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire arrives in Downing Street, London, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“We just need to be very focused on actually moving forward with the Chequers plan. That is the plan that provides the solutions. That’s where our focus is,” Brokenshire told Sky television.