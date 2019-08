FILE PHOTO: Pro-Brexit supporters walk in the centre of London, Britain August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union insisted on Friday that it remains open to any concrete proposals from the British government on alternatives to Irish border backstop arrangement.

“We have always said that our doors remain open,” a spokeswoman for the EU executive told a midday briefing. “Our position remains that we will need to first see concrete proposals from the UK government ... whether digital or on paper.”