May, Hammond batted away business requests for more investment - executive

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leave 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, 31 October, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor Philip Hammond batted away on Wednesday requests from business leaders for special treatment due to Brexit, a senior executive told Reuters.

One of the business leaders attending a meeting with May and Hammond had requested more subsidies given the uncertainty surrounding Britain’s departure from the European Union, said the executive, who declined to be named.

“(Hammond) ... said you could give people a crock of gold to invest at the moment and they won’t do anything because they don’t know what the future will be,” said the executive, adding that the atmosphere in the room had been good.