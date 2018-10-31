FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 7:24 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

May told executives Britain to be 'unequivocally' pro-business - May's office

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leave 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, 31 October, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May told 150 business leaders that her government would be “unequivocally pro-business”, May’s office said on Wednesday, after criticism from some quarters that business had slipped as a priority in Brexit talks.

“She set out that the government would work to build a Britain that would be unequivocally pro-business,” May’s office said in a statement after addressing the chairs and chief executives, adding that she had also updated them on the progress of Brexit talks without providing details.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Hugh Lawson

