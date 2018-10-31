May gave robust update to business, admitted Brexit investment difficulties - Serco CEO

FILE PHOTO: Rupert Soames, CEO of Serco Group Plc poses for a photograph at their offices in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May was robust in giving a pragmatic assessment of Brexit talks to executives on Wednesday but admitted there was little she could do to spur investment while uncertainty remained, Serco CEO Rupert Soames said.

Soames told Reuters that May and Chancellor Philip Hammond gave a “reassuringly robust performance” to business leaders, adding that it was “helpful to have practical recognition that the uncertainty is causing investment to slow down” and that there was “not a lot” the government could do about it.