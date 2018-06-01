FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
June 1, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

UK business leaders to meet May on Monday to discuss Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British business leaders will meet Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday to discuss Brexit and investment, May’s spokeswoman said.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The meeting will discuss how the UK can attract more investment and what practical support the government can offer, a source added.

Monday’s meeting at May’s Downing Street office will be the latest in a series of such meetings with business leaders ahead of Britain’s exit from the European Union next year.

Sky News said bosses from Aston Martin, BT, GlaxoSmithKline and Tesco would be among those attending.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.