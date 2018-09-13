UK businesses using Brexit as an excuse for poor performance - Raab

LONDON (Reuters) - It is easy for British businesses to use Brexit as an excuse rather than taking responsibility for their poor performance, Brexit minister Dominic Raab told BBC Radio on Thursday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“All I am just gently saying is that it is rather easy for a business to blame Brexit and the politicians rather than to take responsibility for their own situation,” Raab told the BBC when asked about a slump in profits at John Lewis.

Raab also said he did not think the government would lose a vote in parliament on its final Brexit deal with Brussels, despite warnings from a former junior minister this week that 80 lawmakers in his Conservatives were prepared to vote against it.