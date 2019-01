Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Steet in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark and Brexit minister Stephen Barclay are due to hold a conference call with business leaders at 2100 GMT after MPs vote on the Brexit deal, two sources told Reuters.